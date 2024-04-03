Brian Ray Schwoeppe, 56, of St. Henry, passed away on Sunday, March 31st at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville.

Brian was born December 13, 1967, in Huntingburg to Raymond Martin and Doretha Elizabeth (Sander) Schwoeppe.

He worked at Othmar Klem Cabinets, Farbest Foods, Jasper Rubber, and Indiana Furniture. Brian was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Henry Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Brian is survived by Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins.

He was preceded in death by both his parents.

Funeral services will be Friday at 10:00 AM in St. Henry Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 AM until time of services at the church.

Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of arrangements.