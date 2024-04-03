Latest News

Orange County Man Arrested by Indiana State Police for Child Pornography Dubois Strong Announces 2024 Annual Meeting to Take Place in Late April Vincennes University Receives Historic Faculty Endowment Gift to Support Agricultural Education Ohio Valley Gas Customers Invited to Comment on Proposed Utility Rate Increase Memorial Hospital Named in Top 20 Rural and Community Hospitals in the Country

Brian Ray Schwoeppe, 56, of St. Henry, passed away on Sunday, March 31st at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville.

Brian was born December 13, 1967, in Huntingburg to Raymond Martin and Doretha Elizabeth (Sander) Schwoeppe.

He worked at Othmar Klem Cabinets, Farbest Foods, Jasper Rubber, and Indiana Furniture. Brian was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Henry Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Brian is survived by Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins.

He was preceded in death by both his parents.

Funeral services will be Friday at 10:00 AM in St. Henry Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 AM until time of services at the church.

Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of arrangements.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post