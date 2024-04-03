A Cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led to the arrest of an Orange County man for possession of child pornography.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police – Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in Sellersburg began an investigation in July 2023 after receiving a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The cyber tip report indicated that a specific account was possibly used to transmit child pornography images or video files.

Investigators requested a search warrant based on information gathered during the investigation. As a result, on Thursday, January 4, 2024, members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at an address (French Lick) in western Orange County.

As a result of the investigation and search, Orange County Deputies arrested 36-year-old Brandon Lee Alexander on April 1, 2024, for five counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Each count is a level 5 Felony.

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to sexually exploit or entice children, and the Indiana State Police oversees the task force.