Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana is set to host its 10th annual 5K event on April 27th at the Jasper Middle School at 9 AM.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the eight-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K.

Participation in the 5K event on April 27th is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of Southwest IN. Registration costs $25 and those who register by April 12th at 11 AM will be guaranteed a 5K t-shirt. T-shirt availability will be limited for those who register after this deadline or on race day.

Packet pick-up takes place the morning of April 27th before the race starts. The event will begin at 9 AM and Girls on the Run asks everyone to arrive by 8:30 AM for their pre-race ceremony.

For more information about the event, how to register, and volunteer opportunities, visit gotrswin.org.