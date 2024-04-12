Jasper Community Arts is inviting the public to their 2nd Annual SOUP-port The Arts Event. This community soup bowl fundraiser is being held in the Atrium at The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center on Sunday, April 21st from noon to 2 PM.

This event offers the opportunity to buy a handmade bowl made by volunteer artists under the leadership and guidance of professional ceramic artist, Monte Young, and have them filled with delicious soups donated by local restaurants. At the same time, the proceeds from this event will benefit traveling gallery exhibits in Jasper.

The local restaurants that have donated their soups to serve for the event in the handmade bowls are Oink Inc. Smokehouse, Carodella’s Catering, Sultan’s Run, Emerald Greens, Legacy Steakhouse, Jasper Pub ‘N’ Grub, and the Schnitzelbank Restaurant.

The Jasper High School SOFA Club will also be hosting a bake sale during the event.

In addition to the many bowls created, artists Monte Young and Romy & Clare Designs have collaborated in creating a large handmade and hand-carved platter to be auctioned off to the highest bidder at the event in a Silent Auction.

The event is open house style, family-friendly, and open to all ages. Tickets are $25 and will include a handmade ceramic bowl, soup, bread, and a drink. Tickets can be purchased online at, jasperarts.org/soup.

For more information on this event, call 812-482-3070.