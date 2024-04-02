Due to weather conditions, a closure for South Chestnut Street in Huntingburg originally planned for Tuesday, April 2nd, has now been postponed to Wednesday, April 3rd.

This closure of South Chestnut Street is for sewer lateral repair work, and the road will be closed between 3rd and 4th Avenue until approximately 3:30 PM. The closure will take place if the weather permits.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route during the work.

For more information, contact Safety/Risk Management Director, Andrea Brown, by phone at (812) 683-2211 or by email at abrown@huntingburg-in.gov.