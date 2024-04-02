The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers of late tax payemet penalties. The deadline to file your Indiana Individual income taxes is Monday, April 15th. If you need more time, you can request an extension of time to file. Otherwise, if you don’t file or pay any taxes owed by this deadline, fees and penalties may be charged.

Here is a list of some of the different types of tax penalties and details about them:

Failure to pay tax : 10% of the unpaid tax liability or $5.00, whichever is greater. The penalty is imposed on payments that are required to be remitted electronically but are not.

: 10% of the unpaid tax liability or $5.00, whichever is greater. The penalty is imposed on payments that are required to be remitted electronically but are not. Failure to file a state tax return ( by DOR) : 20% of the unpaid tax liability. This penalty is imposed only if you do not file a tax return within 30 days of department notification of an unfiled return and, as a result, DOR files a tax return for you.

: 20% of the unpaid tax liability. This penalty is imposed only if you do not file a tax return within 30 days of department notification of an unfiled return and, as a result, DOR files a tax return for you. Failure to file a state tax return; with fraudulent intent to evade tax; filing a fraudulent return : 100% penalty

: 100% penalty Faulty payment (e.g., bad check) : Flat fee of $35.00

: Flat fee of $35.00 Failure to file an return: $10.00 penalty for each failure to timely file, up to $25,000 per calendar year. The penalty is also imposed if the information return is required to be filed electronically but is not.

$10.00 penalty for each failure to timely file, up to $25,000 per calendar year. The penalty is also imposed if the information return is required to be filed electronically but is not. Underpayment of estimated tax: 10% of the underpayment for that period.

For more information on tax penalties visit in.gov/dor/business-tax/tax-rates-fees-and-penalties/.

For more information on a request for an extension of time to file visit in.gov/dor/individual-income-taxes/filing-my-taxes/extension-of-time-to-file/.