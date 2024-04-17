David J. Wilmes, 44, of Saint Meinrad passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2024. David was born November 18, 1979, in Huntingburg to Norman and Mary (Gogel) Wilmes.

David attended St. Meinrad grade school and graduated in May 1998 from Heritage Hills High School. He also attended ITT Technical Institute.

Surviving are his father, Norman Wilmes, his brothers, Anthony and Jody Wilmes, and his sister, Sarah Osborne. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Wilmes.

David had many interests throughout life including Boy Scouts, racing bmx bikes, and taking karate lessons as a kid. He enjoyed fishing, camping, wood burning & woodworking, playing his many types of guitars, or simply driving around sightseeing & visiting family.

If you were lucky enough to receive his random, out-of-the-blue phone calls, then you knew just how bad his made-up jokes were.

Services were privately held at the St. Meinrad Church Cemetery.