

Oakland City University has announced that the Honorable Lloyd Winnecke, former Mayor of Evansville, will deliver the keynote address at the university’s 129th commencement ceremony. The event will take place at the Oakland City, Indiana campus on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

During his tenure as a three-term Mayor and current CEO of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (EREP), Mr. Winnecke spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at fostering collaboration and progress in Indiana’s third-largest city. One of his administration’s significant achievements was relocating the Indiana University School of Medicine to a modern downtown campus.

Under his leadership, Evansville saw notable improvements in its quality of life, including the development of the Deaconess Aquatic Center, the Kinney Family Penguins of Patagonia exhibit, the Englebrecht Carousel at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Gardens, and the Sunrise Skatepark.

OCU President Dr. Ron Dempsey commended Winnecke’s efforts in cultivating a vibrant and robust Evansville Region, supporting business growth, enhancing workforce development, and improving overall quality of life.

A native of Evansville, Winnecke boasts extensive experience in corporate communications and television news before entering public service in 2012. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Evansville.

Winnecke is married to Carol McClintock, a successful residential real estate agent, and is the proud father of one daughter, Danielle, and grandfather to Holden and Oliver.