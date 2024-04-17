Memorial Hospital has announced the names of the physicians nominated for the 12th annual Little Company of Mary Outstanding Physician Award.

They are Aaron Blair, M.D.; Jonathan Day, M.D.; Ashton Dixon, D.O.; Leroy Schaefer, M.D.; and Benjamin Stillman, D.O.

This award is named in honor of the Little Company of Mary Sisters – USA, the founders of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. The award is based on outstanding job performance reflecting Memorial Hospital’s Mission Statement and the Core Values of Respect for Human Dignity, Compassionate Caring, Stewardship, Quality, and Justice. To be accepted as a nominee, a physician must be classified as a member of the hospital’s medical staff for a minimum of twelve months and be in good standing with the medical staff.

Dr. Aaron Blair received his medical degree at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. He completed a residency in family medicine at the Franciscan Family Medicine Residency in Indianapolis. Dr. Blair was born in Huntingburg and is originally from Ferdinand. He is a physician at Dale Family Medicine, located at 4 West Vine Street in Dale.

Dr. Jonathan Day is a radiologist at Memorial Hospital. He received his medical degree from the University of Louisville in Kentucky and completed a residency in diagnostic radiology and a fellowship in abdominal imaging at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Dr. Ashton Dixon received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree with honors from Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville. She completed a pediatric residency at Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, Ohio. Dr. Dixon is a physician at Jasper Pediatrics, located at 721 West 13th Street, Suite 321, in Jasper.

Dr. Leroy Schaefer received his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis and completed a residency in family practice at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Evansville. Dr. Schaefer is a physician at Huntingburg Clinic, located at 407 East 22nd Street in Huntingburg.

Dr. Benjamin Stillman received his medical degree at Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville. He completed a residency in family medicine at the Regional Healthcare System in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Dr. Stillman provides family medicine services at Petersburg Family Medicine, located at 1003 E. Illinois Street in Petersburg.