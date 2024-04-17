Robert D. Arning 89, of Dale, Indiana died on April 14, 2024 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Bob was born in Centralia, IL. to Alfred and Marjorie (Ferguson) Arning on March 4, 1935.

While he had a few occupations through the years, his favorite endeavor was while he was President of Epi-Hab, they provivded employment primarily for the epileptic community in the Evansville area, serving companies such as PPG and Whirlpool.



He is survived by his wife Meredith A. Arning, sons Robert Mark Arning (Patricia S.), Dirk Allen Arning (Julie), four grand children, six great grand children and one great great grandson.



A Private Service is being planned.



Fuller Funeral Home (www.fullersfh.com) will be taking care of the arrangements.