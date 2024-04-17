The Loogootee Water Department will be flushing water mains beginning April 21, 2024, and ending April 24, 2024.

Customers may experience periods of low water pressure and, or cloudy water. It is recommended that you check your water quality before cooking, drinking, or doing laundry. If you experience any problems with your water quality contact the water departments office at 812-295-2497 or after 4:00 pm call the Loogootee Police Department at 812-295-2246.

The Water Department would like to caution drivers and pedestrians to be cautious when utility employees are in the area.

Water main flushing through fire hydrants releases large volumes of water at high pressure which can be dangerous and harmful to yourself and our employees.

Water Department crews will be out working at night from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am please use caution during these times and be courteous to the employees as their job is very important as is their safety.