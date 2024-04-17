The Greater Jasper Consolidated School District was recently featured in an article written by Business View Magazine.

The Feature is based on an interview with Dr. Tracey Lorey, Superintendent of Greater Jasper Consolidated School District, and Business View Magazine’s Editor in Chief.

Business View Magazine is a global leader in multi‐platform Business to Business profiles, news, and opinion with over 877,000 executive subscribers across North America.

To see Business View Magazine’s article on The Greater Jasper Consolidated School District visit businessviewmagazine.com/greater-jasper-consolidated-school-district-jasper-indiana/.