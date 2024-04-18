Discussions on Technology, Entertainment, and Design

(TED) will be fully displayed at Oakland City University on Friday, April 19, 2024, at TEDxOCU 2. The public is invited to experience the TEDx talks.

TED Talks are aimed at a global audience, while TEDx talks are designed for smaller audiences.

OCU’s TEDx talk will feature a skilled and knowledgeable line-up of speakers. As defined by the TED organization, each speaker is limited to 18 minutes. Ten speakers will present starting at 9:00 AM Central Time. Audience members may select speaker(s) presentations of interest.

The speakers and their subjects will be as follows:

1) Hannah Heusman

Residence: Ashland, VA

Profession: Mental Performance Coach – Texas Rangers of MLB

Subject: Who are you and what are you doing here? How to Succeed When You Are The Minority

2) Dr. Greg Dillon

Residence: Newburgh, IN

Profession: Entrepreneur – World Speaker – Self-Defense Master

Subject: The Four Principles of L.O.V.E.

3) Eli Chapman

Residence: Evansville, IN

Student: Senior – Evansville Christian School

Subject: The Masculinity of Young Men in Today’s Society

4) Ashley Nora

Residence: Anderson, IN

Profession: Artist

Subject: The Art of Belief. Navigating the Journey from Doubt to Destiny

5) Grace Bennett

Residence: Evansville, IN

Student: Senior – Evansville Christian School

Subject: Advocating for Invisible Illnesses

15-minute Break – Lunch served in Room 109 on the lower level of this building

6) Matt Murphy

Residence: Boonville, IN

Profession: Pastor – Adjunct Professor OCU

Subject: Make a Difference: Here, There, and Everywhere

7) Brad Ford

Residence: Evansville, IN

Profession: Owner – Vineyard Financial

Subject: The Power of Compound Interest

8) Jonathan Hoppenstedt

Profession: Student – OCU

Subject: Giving the Gift of Life

9) Dr. Sarah Wilson

Residence: Newburgh, IN

Profession: Director of Honors Program and Associate Professor of Chemistry – OCU

Subject: The Art and Science of Increasing Chemistry Self-Efficacy

10) Stanley Wilm

Residence: Haubstadt, IN

Profession: Special Education Instructor and Disability Coordinator – OCU

Subject: The Hidden Curriculum” Why Teacher-Student Relationships Matter More Than You Think.”

TEDxOCU 2 will be held in the Cornwell-Reed Recital Hall on Oakland City University’s campus. Doors will open at 8:30 AM CT, and the program will start at 9:00 AM CT.