David Thorpe 70, of Dale, IN. died on April 16, 2024, at the Waters of Huntingburg.

He was born on August 14, 1953, in Huntingburg, IN. to Clinton and Lillian (Feldmeier) Thorpe.

David is survived by his wife Karen (Marx) Thorpe, a daughter Christy Ashworth, living in Australia, Mother Lillian Thorpe, sisters Mary Jo Schroeder, and Shirley Hollen, two nieces Jaime Hollen and Elaine Schroeder and two grand daughters Sophia and Olivia.

Funeral Services are planned for Friday, April 19, 2024, at 11 AM CDT at the Dale Bible Church, 300 Vine St., Dale, Indiana 47523.

Visitation will start at 10 AM on Friday at the church.

Fuller Funeral Home (www.fullersfh.com) will be taking care of the arrangements.