On April 13, 2024, Detectives from the Indiana State Police were contacted about alleged domestic crimes and drug possession that had occurred in Odon Indiana. Based on information gathered during the investigation, detectives requested a search warrant through the Perry County Circuit Court. As a result, on April 17, 2024, a search warrant was signed for the residence of 115 Demotte Drive in Odon Indiana.

On April 18, 2024 Detectives with the Indiana State Police served a search warrant at 115 Demotte Drive in Odon. Matthew Cornelius was arrested from the residence and is currently housed in the Daviess County Jail.

This case is still pending and currently, there is no threat to the public.

Arrested and Charges

Matthew R. Cornelius, 45, Odon, IN

Burglary – Level 6 Felony

Stalking – Level 6 Felony

Voyeurism – Level 6 Felony

Intimidation – Level 6 Felony (5 Counts)

Residential Entry – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Investigating Agency – Indiana State Police

Assisting Agencies – Department of Child Services

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.