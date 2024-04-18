During the Girl Scouts of Southwestern Indiana annual business meeting and awards ceremony held this past Tuesday Kathy Messmer received the Thanks Badge.

This badge is the highest honor in Girl Scouts and honors a registered adult Girl Scout whose ongoing commitment, leadership, and service have had an exceptional, measurable impact on meeting the mission-delivery goals and priorities of the entire council or entire Girl Scout Movement.

Kathy’s involvement with Girl Scouts over the last 20 years has impacted numerous young ladies and some of their parents. She has planned many troop meetings in the Northeast Dubois school district, Service Unit events, campouts, trips to the Indiana State House for girls to page with the House of Representatives or Senate and cookie booths.

Kathy was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic cancer, a brain tumor, high-grade solid ductal carcinoma, and breast cancer. She has undergone radiation and chemotherapy over the last few months and she will continue to receive immunotherapy.

There is a benefit for Kathy at the Jasper VFW being held this Sunday. For more information on the breakfast benefit click here.

Another award winner honored during the awards ceremony was Kenny Speed of DC Broadcasting who took home the honor pin.

The Honor Pin recognizes a registered adult Girl Scout’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience which has had a measurable impact on two or more geographic areas of service, allowing the council to reach and surpass its mission-delivery goals.