Patoka Lake Watershed has announced it will be holding a free Hike & Learn event to celebrate National Trails Day. This event will take place on Saturday, June 1st, 2024, from 9 AM to noon, at the Youngs Creek Trailhead Shelterhouse.

This event will cover many aspects of water quality and forest health, and offer short guided hikes and booth activities for all ages.

The schedule for the day’s events includes a Watershed & Nature Hike with Carla at 10 AM and a Plant ID Hike with Emily Finch at 11 AM.

Attendees are recommended to bring water, wear sunscreen, and proper footwear.

The Youngs Creek Trailhead Shelterhouse can be found by going from Paoli south on Ind. 37. Turn right onto Beachgrove Road and continue 0.9 miles, then turn right onto County Road 50 West. Drive 1.2 miles and find the entrance on the left.