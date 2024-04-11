The Orange County Sheriff’s Department in French Lick, Indiana, acted swiftly on community tips about potential drug activity in the 1100 block of County Road 810 West. Following diligent investigative work, deputies successfully obtained a search warrant.

In the early hours of April 10th, they executed the warrant with support from French Lick Police and Paoli Police K-9 units. Kelly Johnson was arrested on charges of methamphetamine possession and possession of paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Department expressed gratitude for public assistance and urged continued collaboration to ensure community safety, encouraging the public to share tips with local law enforcement or through the Sheriff Department app.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in a court of law.