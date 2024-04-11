Perry County Memorial Hospital has partnered with Perry County, culminating in the acquisition of a new ambulance to enhance medical services across the county and its surrounding areas. The hospital’s generous contribution of over $180,000 facilitated the purchase, reflecting its commitment to advancing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Perry County.

This collaboration underscores the hospital’s dedication to ensuring the accessibility of advanced medical care and emergency response capabilities within the community. The new ambulance will play a vital role in providing timely and effective medical assistance to residents and visitors alike.

Perry County Memorial Hospital expressed pride in the partnership and reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to improving healthcare services in Perry County, marking a significant milestone in the region’s EMS capabilities.