Shiloh Church will soon be hosting its 2024 If Gathering on Friday, April 26th, and Saturday, April 27th.

This event will take place from 6 PM to 9:30 PM on Friday and 9 AM to 4 PM on Saturday.

“If” is a women’s gathering full of worship, teaching, and fellowship and all women are welcome to attend.

The cost to attend is $30. For more information, or to register, go to shilohjasper.click/IF2024.

For anyone needing financial assistance, email missions@shilohjasper.org, or call 812-817-0925.

Shiloh Church is located at 1971 West State Road 56 in Jasper.

