Rebecca (Becky) Lee was born in Bloomington Indiana on August 4, 1952. Daughter of Lloyd A and June L Keisler. She graduated from University High School in 1970 and from Indiana University in 1974 with a BA in Spanish. She married Richard Lee in 1972 and they had 51 happy years together until his death in November, 2023.

Her three sons, Tony, Rob, and Nick Lee were born and raised in the Bloomington area. Tony and Rob attended BHSN where their father taught Spanish, and Nick attended Eastern High School in Greene County.

Becky raised three children, later managed a photography business, received her RN in 2008 after attending Ivy Tech, and started a new career in nursing in her mid-50s working at Bloomington Hospital for many years.

Becky was a strong, loving, and amazingly versatile woman. She was strongly independent but also had a strong sense of community and a desire to help others both within and outside her family. She attended church, was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, played wiffle ball with her sons, traveled, danced, played the guitar, and loved to read.

She and her husband, Richard, hosted exchange students from Peru among many other countries. Becky was just as comfortable attending an opera with her mother and sister as she was digging a garden.

Becky bravely battled ALS for a year until her death, moving in with and being tenderly cared for by Tony and Trish for the last months of her life.

She is survived by her son Tony Lee and wife Trish and granddaughter Abby of Lamar, Indiana; son Rob Lee and wife Candice Richardson and grandson Alex of the Philadelphia area; son Nick Lee and wife Jessica of Solsberry, Indiana; her sister Susan Gray and husband David Gray of Bloomington, Indiana; her cousins Jeff Keisler, Chris Keisler, Ed Hiatt, John Durdahl, Theresa Steihl, Patty Morrisey, Bonnie Otte, Joe Durdahl and her godson Carlos Ramirez-Icaza of Louisville, KY.

A viewing is scheduled at St. Paul Catholic Church 814 Jefferson Street in Tell City, IN at 9 am (Central Time) on April 22, 2024, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 am (Central Time).

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the ALS Association Indiana Chapter to be made in her name.

Fuller Funeral Home (www.fullersfh.com) is handling the arrangements.