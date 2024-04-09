A St. Anthony Community Clean-up Day is set to be held on Saturday, April 13th, 2024, from 7 to 10 AM. The area that will be cleaned up during the event will be from the Bretzville Junction to County Road 600 East.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to meet at the St. Anthony Community Center back Parking lot at 7 AM. There will be a shuttle to the Bretzvile Junction and the area east of St. Marks where the clean-up will take place. Volunteer groups will work their way back to St. Anthony.

Volunteers are recommended to wear protective shoes, gloves, and bright clothing that is appropriate for the weather. Protective gloves, reflective vests, trash bags, and more will be provided.

For more information on this clean-up day contact Julia Hurst at 812-631-4256.