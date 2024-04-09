The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a lane closure for the Boonville-New Harmony Road bridge over I-69 in Vanderburgh County.

Beginning on or around Monday, April 15, crews will begin a lane closure on the Boonville-New Harmony Road bridge that spans over I-69 in Vanderburgh County. This lane closure will allow crews to perform bridge maintenance. A bridge deck overlay project will also be done during these lane closures.

Work is expected to last through the beginning of September, depending on the weather. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.