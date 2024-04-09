The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a lane closure for U.S. 41 in Vanderburgh County near Darmstadt.

Beginning on or around Monday, April 15, crews will begins lane closures on both north and southbound passing lanes of U.S. 41 near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Hillsdale Road. These lane closures will allow crews to make improvements to the intersection of U.S. 41 and Hillsdale Road.

This work is expected to last through June, depending on the weather. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.