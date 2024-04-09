The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their April 2024 Monthly Book Sale this weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, April 13th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

This month customers can check out gardening or landscaping and home improvement books to help out with outside and inside projects, the animal section contains several books on various popular pets, and the sports and recreation sections contain information on sports including softball, baseball, running, rowing, basketball, and more. A table of free items will also be available.

The shelves featuring favorite authors will be changed out for the April sale. Coming up will be Daniel Silva, Anita Shreve, Steve Martini, and Tess Gerritsen. The Feature Table is always switched out for the monthly sales.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; and $.50 for paperbacks; children’s books and puzzles are variously priced, and books on the Collectibles table are priced based on their value. The half-price sale on Cookbooks, DVDs, and CDs from the Ferdinand Town Wide Yard Sales will extend to this sale. At this time, the sale can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcomed by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, or stained books in your donations.