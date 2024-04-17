Around 12:41 PM on Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department was notified of a wanted subject near US 231 and State Road 162. The subject, identified as 22 year old Nathanel Winningham from Russellville, KY was located at the Blimpies by Rural King in a stolen Dodge Ram truck.

When officers approached the vehicle, Winningham and his passenger, identified as 28 year old Sarah Wring from Madisonville, KY fled on foot. Both subjects were later apprehended and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.

Winningham is facing the following charges:

Motor Vehicle Theft (Level 5 Felony)

Possession of Meth (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor)

Resisting Law Enforcement (Class A Misdemeanor)

Wring is facing the following charges: