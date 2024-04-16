Kurt Gutgsell interviews newly committed Emma Schipp on why she chose RHIT to continue her basketball career, and to Jasper Head Coach, Brittany Maners, on what Schipp brought to the Lady Wildcat’s team.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
