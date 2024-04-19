Residential Break-In Leads to Drug Arrest

A report of a breaking and entering in progress on April 18, 2024 lead to the arrest of a West Baden man on charges related to illegal narcotics.

The investigation began when law enforcement officers were dispatched to a residence actively being broken into in Dubois, IN. Upon deputies’ arrival, two males and one female were located outside of the residence when one male took off into the woods prior to deputies making contact with the subjects. As deputies investigated the reason for the original call, they received report of two males that had walked out of the woods and into an outbuilding on the property. Deputies made contact with the male subjects, one of which was identified as 50 year old Lonnie R. Nelson, of West Baden. Several items of Nelson’s property were located and consent to search was given. Upon a search of the items, deputies located three (3) hypodermic syringes, approximately 35.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and multiple glass smoking devices with burnt residue. The items located were seized and secured for evidence and transported to the Dubois County Sheriffs Office. Nelson was then taken into custody and transported to the Dubois County Security Center on charges of

Dealing in Methamphetamine, level 2 felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, level 3 felony

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

ALL CHARGES FILED IN THIS CASE ARE MERELY ALLEGATIONS AND ALL SUSPECTS ARE CONSIDERED INNOCENT UNLESS AND UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW