Michael R. Matthews, age 76, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 3:00 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024, at the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Mike was born in Washington, Indiana, on December 24, 1947, to Charles and Viola (Schmitt) Matthews. He married Janet Weisman on April 11, 1970, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a graduate of Jasper High School.

He was an insurance agent with American Family Insurance for 35 years, and after retirement loved working at Buffalo Trace Golf Course.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the V.F.W. Post #673, American Legion Post #147, and the Jasper K of C.

Mike had a love for life, and enjoyed golfing, through which he made many friends, playing cards and games with his grandchildren, and travelling.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Janet Matthews, Jasper, IN, one son, Phil (Becky) Matthews, Driftwood, TX, one daughter, Heidi (Klay) Kress, Santa Claus, IN, three grandchildren, Alex Matthews, Adam Matthews, and Matthew Kress, ten sisters, Joyce (Roy) Noya, Carolyn Wargel, Joan Wagner, Clare (Dennis) Weidenbenner, Irene (Wayne) Hochgesang, Agnes Bastys, Elizabeth Crowley, Martha (Randall) Poehlein, Marian (Ken) Jones, Florence Matthews, one brother, Ed (Martha) Matthews, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are one sister, Deborah Matthews, and two brothers, Ronnie and Donnie Matthews.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael R. Matthews will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church for Masses, the Dubois County Humane Society or to the wishes of the family.

