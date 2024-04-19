Rick Kippenbrock, 62, of Ferdinand, passed away on Thursday, April 18th at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

Rick was born March 4, 1962 in Huntingburg to Hubert and Mary Ann (Wessel) Kippenbrock. He married Marian Fehribach on September 6, 1991, in St. Joseph’s Church in Jasper.

Rick was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. He enjoyed playing pool, playing cards, Jeep rides, and hanging with family and friends who became family. Rick was an avid Cardinals, Colts, and Indiana University fan.

Rick is survived by his wife, Marian Kippenbrock; three daughters, Kayla (Brian Lindauer) Kippenbrock of Ferdinand, Danielle (Jacob) Gish of Jasper, and Kelsey Fehribach of Evansville; three grandchildren Crew, Liam and Cole Gish; two brothers, John Kippenbrock of Evansville and Mike Kippenbrock of Ferdinand; four sisters, Connie (Robert) Deck of Maineville, OH., Judy (Mark) Seger of St. Henry, Linda (Stan) Betz and Janet Rydberg all of Jasper; brothers-in-law, Earl (Shar) Fehribach of Evansville and Mark (Pat) Fehribach of Jasper.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Mary Ann Kippenbrock, his mother and father-in-law, Maury and Helen Fehribach; brother, Ronald “Ronnie” Kippenbrock; nephew, John Seger; niece, Jessica Kippenbrock and a sister-in-law, Angela Kippenbrock.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, April 24th at 11:00 AM ET at St. Ferdinand Church. Friends may call Wednesday at the church from 9:00 AM ET until the time of services. Entombment of cremains will follow at a later date at The Chapel of Our Sorrowful Mother.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of St. Benedict or St. Ferdinand Church.