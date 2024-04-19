The Vincennes University Board of Trustees focused on academic advancements, faculty and staff excellence, and industry partnerships at its April 17th meeting in the Shake Learning Resource Center. It also acknowledged various coaches and student-athletes for their noteworthy accomplishments in both athletics and academics.
One of the highlights of the meeting was the announcement of the 2024-25 promotion and tenure list. The Board recognized the dedication and achievements of 18 faculty and staff who have earned promotions or tenure, as their commitment to excellence contributes significantly to VU’s mission of providing high-quality education to all.
The 2024-25 VU promotion and tenure list includes:
VU faculty who received tenure:
- Dr. Jennifer Pacheco, College of Business and Public Service/Business Administration and Management
VU faculty promoted to the rank of associate professor:
- Gary Johns, College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics, Engineering
- Dragan Petreski, College of Business and Public Service, Management and Accounting
- Ron Wise, College of Humanities, Department Chair, Art and Design
- Emily Yetka, College of Humanities, English
VU faculty promoted to the rank of professor:
- Dr. Aaron Bruck, College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics, Chemistry
- Nancy Riggs, College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics, Mathematics
- DanaLea Woehl, College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics, Mathematics
- Jessica Zellers, College of Social Science, Performing Arts and Communication, Department Chair, Sociology/Social Work
VU staff promoted to professional staff level II:
- Judith Anderson, Dual Credit Programs, Site Director, Early College
- Michael “Justin” Robinson, Curriculum and Instruction, Blazers Achieve Support Services
VU staff promoted to professional staff level III:
- Deborah Bedwell, University Primary Care Clinic, Clinical Director
- Pamela Burton, Generations, Director of Fiscal and MIS
- Kimberly Heldt, Student Financial Services, Financial Aid Counselor/Compliance Officer
- Evan Sievers, Distance Education/Extended Studies, Academic Advisor
VU staff promoted to professional staff level IV:
- Kristi Deetz, Foundation and Alumni, Foundation Executive Director/Senior Director of Institutional Advancement
- Toni Eagleson, College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics, Chemistry Lab Supervisor
- Kathleen “Kathy” Evans, Student Affairs, Mental Health Counselor
Another action that was taken at the meeting, was in response to the critical teacher shortage in Indiana, the Trustees approved the implementation of a Certificate of Program Completion in Education. This program addition aims to expose high school students to various educational pathways and encourage them to pursue careers in teaching. By offering this certificate program, VU seeks to address the pressing need for qualified educators while providing students with valuable insights into the field of education.
Students also took center stage later in the meeting. The Board honored the VU Men’s Basketball team’s appearance in the NJCAA Division I National Championship tournament, Baseball Coach Chris Barney’s 400 career wins, and the three NJCAA indoor national championships won by Men’s and Women’s Track and Field student-athletes this semester.
Newly hired Senior Director of Corporate Partnership Development Kristie Byrns highlighted the University’s significant workforce initiatives in her presentation to the Board. She shared VU’s ongoing efforts to forge partnerships with businesses and industries to create valuable opportunities for students and faculty. These partnerships improve the academic experience and promote economic growth in the region.