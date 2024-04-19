The Vincennes University Board of Trustees focused on academic advancements, faculty and staff excellence, and industry partnerships at its April 17th meeting in the Shake Learning Resource Center. It also acknowledged various coaches and student-athletes for their noteworthy accomplishments in both athletics and academics.

One of the highlights of the meeting was the announcement of the 2024-25 promotion and tenure list. The Board recognized the dedication and achievements of 18 faculty and staff who have earned promotions or tenure, as their commitment to excellence contributes significantly to VU’s mission of providing high-quality education to all.

The 2024-25 VU promotion and tenure list includes:

VU faculty who received tenure:

Dr. Jennifer Pacheco, College of Business and Public Service/Business Administration and Management

VU faculty promoted to the rank of associate professor:

Gary Johns, College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics, Engineering

Dragan Petreski, College of Business and Public Service, Management and Accounting

Ron Wise, College of Humanities, Department Chair, Art and Design

Emily Yetka, College of Humanities, English

VU faculty promoted to the rank of professor:

Dr. Aaron Bruck, College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics, Chemistry

Nancy Riggs, College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics, Mathematics

DanaLea Woehl, College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics, Mathematics

Jessica Zellers, College of Social Science, Performing Arts and Communication, Department Chair, Sociology/Social Work

VU staff promoted to professional staff level II:

Judith Anderson, Dual Credit Programs, Site Director, Early College

Michael “Justin” Robinson, Curriculum and Instruction, Blazers Achieve Support Services

VU staff promoted to professional staff level III:

Deborah Bedwell, University Primary Care Clinic, Clinical Director

Pamela Burton, Generations, Director of Fiscal and MIS

Kimberly Heldt, Student Financial Services, Financial Aid Counselor/Compliance Officer

Evan Sievers, Distance Education/Extended Studies, Academic Advisor

VU staff promoted to professional staff level IV:

Kristi Deetz, Foundation and Alumni, Foundation Executive Director/Senior Director of Institutional Advancement

Toni Eagleson, College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics, Chemistry Lab Supervisor

Kathleen “Kathy” Evans, Student Affairs, Mental Health Counselor

Another action that was taken at the meeting, was in response to the critical teacher shortage in Indiana, the Trustees approved the implementation of a Certificate of Program Completion in Education. This program addition aims to expose high school students to various educational pathways and encourage them to pursue careers in teaching. By offering this certificate program, VU seeks to address the pressing need for qualified educators while providing students with valuable insights into the field of education.

Students also took center stage later in the meeting. The Board honored the VU Men’s Basketball team’s appearance in the NJCAA Division I National Championship tournament, Baseball Coach Chris Barney’s 400 career wins, and the three NJCAA indoor national championships won by Men’s and Women’s Track and Field student-athletes this semester.

Newly hired Senior Director of Corporate Partnership Development Kristie Byrns highlighted the University’s significant workforce initiatives in her presentation to the Board. She shared VU’s ongoing efforts to forge partnerships with businesses and industries to create valuable opportunities for students and faculty. These partnerships improve the academic experience and promote economic growth in the region.