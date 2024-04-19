The unemployment rate of the State of Indiana in March stands at 3.5%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate for March stands at 3.8%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate stands at 62.6% for March, while the national rate is 62.7%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older who are either working or actively looking for work. Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees, and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs.

Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,380,807 – a decrease of 8,595 from the previous month.

Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 3,300 jobs over the last month, resulting in a gain of 34,500 jobs from this time last year. Indiana’s March private employment stands at 2,845,500.

Industries that experienced job increases in March included:

Private Educational and Health Services (+1,200);

Professional and Business Services (+1,100);

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+800);

Construction (+400);

Leisure and Hospitality (+300); and

Financial Activities (+100).

As of April 16, 2024, there were 105,593 open job postings throughout the state. As of the week ending March 30, 2024, Indiana had 23,998 continued unemployment insurance claims filed.

Individuals looking for work, training, or career information are encouraged to visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.