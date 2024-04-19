Terry A. Gross, age 77, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at home surrounded by family.

Terry was born in Calhoun, Kentucky, on August 12, 1946, to Robert Lee and Mabel (Rightmyer) Gross. He married Belinda H. “Linda” Evans on October 20, 1975, in Tennessee. She preceded him in death on May 31, 2020.

He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran.

He was a semi-truck driver for many years.

Terry loved being outdoors, fishing, camping, bowling, watching Westerns, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Terrisa Bradley, and boyfriend, Sean Madison, Louisville, KY, and Tina (Jonathan Sr.) Hasenour, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren, Amber (Donald) Russell, Michael Bradley Jr., and Jonathan Jr., Christopher, and Benjamin Hasenour, two great grandchildren, Jordyn and Savanah Russell, and three brothers.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, are two brothers and one sister.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in order to help with funeral expenses.

