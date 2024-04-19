Betty Estella Cook, age 92, of Birdseye, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

She was born March 1, 1932, in Perry County, Indiana, to Delbert and Lottie (Eckert) Wright; and married Lloyd Elvis Cook on April 30, 1949, in Washington, Indiana. Betty was a farmer who loved the outdoors and spending time with her grandkids. She was a member of Foster’s Ridge Christian Church. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Elvis Cook, who passed away on November 29, 1995; daughter, Bonnie Cook; and siblings, Ray Wright, Junior Wright and Opal Faulkenberg.

She is survived by three children, Tom Cook, Gary Cook and Joan Sickbert all of Birdseye; by (9) grandchildren, (30) great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

Burial will take place at Oak Hill-Wright Cemetery near Eckerty, Indiana. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the burial arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com