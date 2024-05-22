Actors Community Theatre has announced they are now accepting applications for its annual $500 scholarship.
To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants are required to:
- Have participated in at least three ACT productions
- Maintain a minimum GPA of 3.2
- Either be graduating from high school in 2024 or currently enrolled in college
The deadline for applications is July 7th, 2024.
Those who are interested in applying can submit their application online at actorscommunitytheatre.com/scholarship.
If you have any questions, contact ACT at info@actorscommunitytheatre.com.