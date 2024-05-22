Mike Arvin & Madison Ramsey

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company is pleased to announce the 2024 winners of two (2) Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Scholarships! The $1,000.00 CRA Scholarship recipients are Willow Thompson of Barr-Reeve High School and Madison Ramsey of Loogootee High School. Willow plans to major in Marketing at The University of Southern Indiana. Madison plans to pursue a degree in Pharmacy at Sullivan University.

Willow Thompson (Left)

“Springs Valley is honored to celebrate these exceptional students for their dedication and accomplishments. Their leadership and active participation in school and community activities exemplify their potential to positively impact the future,” said Melody Ginder, CRA Officer. “Community service and making a difference are integral to Springs Valley’s values. We believe that quality education is a vital investment in the betterment of our communities. Through Springs Valley’s CRA Scholarship Program, we are proud to support local students as they invest in their futures.”

This is the third year for Springs Valley’s annual CRA Scholarship Program which is awarded to area students based on financial need, scholastic achievement, and a record of volunteer service in their communities. The scholarship can be used for any post-secondary education program, including four-year universities, community colleges, and vocational training schools.

