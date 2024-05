The Martin Co. Community Foundation, along with family members of Jack Butcher and Wilma Bateman, awarded 15 scholarships to Loogootee High School seniors at Awards Night on Sunday, May 19th. Recipients and scholarships are:

Brandon Bledsoe: Robert Scott Waggner Memorial Scholarship

Ashlyn Gilbert: Ben Trout Memorial Scholarship, Ann Jones Burch Tennis Scholarship

Emily Hawkins: Gerdon Jones Scholarship

Allie Henninger: George & Barbara Cropp Scholarship

Chrislynn Holland: Saint Vincent De Paul Scholarship, George & Barbara Cropp Scholarship

Leighton Jeffers: Rita & Jack Butcher Loogootee Basketball Family Scholarship

Luke Lengacher: Lester Page Scholarship

Abbigail Nonte: Robert Scott Waggner Memorial Scholarship

Madison Ramsey: George & Barbara Cropp Scholarship

Andrew Walker: Ann Jones Burch Tennis Scholarship, George & Barbara Cropp Scholarship

Reis Whitney: George & Barbara Cropp Scholarship

Sydnee Wittmer: Wilma L. Bateman Memorial Scholarship