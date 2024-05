Screenshot

Kurt Von Gabhart, age 41, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at home on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Kurt was born in Bedford, Indiana, on October 3, 1982, to Charles and Becky Gabhart.

Kurt is survived by his ex-wife Kyra; his mother, Rebekah; three sisters: Rachel Gabhart-Winkler (Laurence St. Ives) of Riverside, California, Rolanda Gabhart (Corey Wertz) of Jasper, Lydia (Jason) Kluemper, of Jasper; one brother Eric (Audrey) Gabhart of Jasper; nephews: Nathaniel (Johanna) Winkler, Micheal (Kalli) Cassidy, Todd Cassidy, Kurt Cassidy, Ethan Browner, Konrad (Ella) Gabhart, Truman Gabhart, Donovan Gabhart, Landon Gabhart, Grant Gabhart; nieces: Hannah (Kevin) Tighe, Isabelle Winkler, Adeline (Stephen) Schmidt, Adrianna Gabhart, America Gabhart, Athena Gabhart; and 6 great-nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Gabhart.

A memorial will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, in the Atrium at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center at 100 Third Avenue in Jasper. A service will be held at 12:00 p.m. and a luncheon from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. will follow, also in the Atrium. Parking available in the library parking lot. Private burial in the Alfordsville cemetery will follow at a later date.

