Friday, May 24 kicks off the community’s love for the number “four,” featuring a four-night free concert series for four months on the fourth Friday of the months of May, June, July, and August at Market Street Park with its main entrance located on 4th Street.

The number four may become everyone’s favorite number with this concert series that ties in food, music, and fun.

Weather-permitting, these events feature kids’ inflatables or other kids’ activities alongside some locally favorite food trucks and talented, live musical entertainment. The timeslot is five hours long with music beginning at 5 pm and the final guitar string strummed at 10 pm eastern time.

On May 24th, the Logan Dyer Duo (aka “The LJs”) open with a mix of blues, classic rock, and outlaw country at 5 pm. Then, prepare to enjoy music from across the decades with the headliners, American Pie Unplugged beginning at 7 pm.

Guests should bring their appetites. Food vendors for the first event include: Chino Taco, Travelin’ Toms, Calorita, Wood Capital Pizza, Sweet D-Licious Kettle Corn, Sips-N-Snacks Food Truck, Dip Stix, and U-Do-It Snow Cones.

On June 28th, the next concert takes place with a switch of love to the number “5” with the band Cliffs that comprises of five people from five different towns that create one amazing sound. Then, Jayne Bond & The Pink Martinis headline with their high-energy party ballots.

July 26th brings a huge headliner with Cody Ikerd & the Sidewinders which were just nominated for The Josie Music Awards for the following categories: “Album of the Year – Dreamers Like Me,” “Group of the Year – Outlaw Country,” and “Music Video of the Year – Dreamers Like Me.” The opening act has not yet been decided.

On Friday, August 23, the concert series closes the day before the Red, White, and Brauen Music Festival, creating a weekend full of country music in Huntingburg, Indiana with Haley Payne and headliner – Drew Baldridge.

The Kentucky native – Haley Payne – is a CMA Member; finalist in the 2022 International Songwriting Competition; has been spotlighted on CMT.com, The Country Network, CMT Australia, Heartland, and many more country music platforms; and she has graced the stages of legendary venues.

The country star Drew Baldridge has reached the Top 50 charts and created masterful songs such as “Senior Year,” “Middle of Nowhere Kids,” the slow-burning gospel of “God’s people,” and the tear-jerking pathos of “She’s Somebody’s Daughter.”

These concerts are free and open to the public to attend. Refreshments will be available for purchase via food trucks with Gaslight as the alcohol vendor with a full bar onsite. Alongside the adoption of DORA, no coolers are allowed.

The public should mark their calendars for May 24, June 28, July 26, and August 23 to enjoy this free series.

Then, August 24th brings the next big concert with the Red, White, and Brauen Music Festival taking place at Huntingburg’s League Stadium and brings a power-packed line up with Trace Adkins, the Kentucky Headhunters, War Hippies, and Tyler Reese Tritt.

For a listing of these events and more, go to visitduboiscounty.com.