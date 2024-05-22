Northeast Dubois Kimball Electronics’ High School Council members Ryia Linne (left) and Ashtyn Eichmiller pose with the company’s traveling trophy

Northeast Dubois Jr./Sr. High School was named the winner of the 2024 Kimball Electronics Earth Day Recycling contest.

Each year, Kimball Electronics invites students from Dubois County’s four high schools to be members of its High School Environmental Council, with the intent of promoting recycling among students at each school.

This year’s council members were Ryia Linne, Ashtyn Eichmiller (Northeast Dubois); Avari Schneider, Addison Schneider (Forest Park High School), and Lezlie Carter, Paige Belle, Penelope Roy, and Kelly Evans (Southridge High School).

Last year’s participants included students from Southridge, Jasper High School, and Forest Park (the 2023 winner).

Items recycled were aluminum cans and plastic bottles (including caps). A total of 2,154 pounds of materials were recycled.

KE’s World Headquarters Recycling Team presented Northeast Dubois with a traveling trophy and ice cream treats for all students. KE is also donating money, on behalf of the school, to the Wildlife Conservation Association in Costa Rica, which leverages the power of science, education, and immersive experiences to nurture and support a planet in balance. WCA is a leader in the study of sea turtles and coral reef ecosystems. WCA’s founder and director, Vanessa Bezy, was the company’s Earth Day guest speaker this year.

