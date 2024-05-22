The Northeast Dubois School Board met in regular session on Tuesday evening. The meeting began with presentations from 6th-grade students, who shared their experiences from the school year. The board was also presented a presentation on the Science of Reading initiative.

The board approved the hiring of Kelly Schmitt as the new Junior/Senior High School Athletic Director. They also accepted the resignation of Brenda Wildman, an assistant at the Northeast Dubois Elementary School. Additionally, the retirement of Junior/Senior High School teacher Dewayne Knies was presented to the board.

In other business, the board approved various vouchers and adopted the 2024 Dubois County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. This mitigation plan is part of an initiative by the Dubois County Emergency Management and other county entities to submit to the state. Approval of the plan would allow funds to be allocated to the county and the school corporation if needed.

Lastly, the board discussed the end of the school year, noting that the last day of school would be Thursday, May 23rd, with graduation scheduled for Saturday, May 25th, at 4 PM.

The next Northeast Dubois School Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 18th, at 7 PM.