Due to a water main break, the Jasper Municipal Water Department is issuing a boil advisory affecting a very small part of the city. The area affected consists of E. 13th St. from Vine St. to Main St., as well as the Jasper Lofts Apartments. This is the only area impacted by the advisory.

The boil advisory will last a minimum of 48 hours or until two consecutive water samples pass their testing. Residents in the affected area are asked to boil their water for five minutes before human and pet consumption. However, the water is safe for bathing.

They will keep you informed when the boil advisory is lifted. For any questions concerning this boil advisory, please contact the Jasper Municipal Water Department at 812-482-5252