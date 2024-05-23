Latest News

Lieutenant Dave Burger of the Jasper Police Department recently recognized a School Nurse and Jasper Police Officer for saving a student’s life.

Officer Jones with the Jasper Police Department recently obtained grant funding through the Dubois County Community Foundation to supply every officer and school in the county with a Life-Vac device. A Life-Vac is a tool that can be used to save an individual who is choking.

Recently, Caitlin Keesler, the school nurse at Jasper Elementary School, utilized the school’s Life-Vac device on a 5th grader who was choking on a piece of candy.

Lieutenant Dave Burger stated in a post to the Jasper Police Department’s Facebook Page that Caitlin’s quick thinking and Officer Jones’ initiative to obtain these devices saved this child and that the department is proud of Caitlin and Officer Jones’s actions.

On By Celia Neukam

