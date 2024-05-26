Glenn J. Collon, age 85 of Dubois, IN, entered into eternal rest on May 23, 2024, at his home in Jasper.

He was born in Birdseye, IN on October 19, 1938, to Esther Partenheimer of Birdseye. He married Imogene Terwiske on May 21, 1960, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois. She preceded him in death on August 8, 2020.

Glenn retired from Kimball Hospitality after 45 years at Kimball International.

His knowledge and experience as a quality field service rep contributed significantly to Kimball’s success in Las Vegas and nationwide. A large part of his career was spent in Las Vegas where he assured the installation of KH furniture went smoothly in approximately 12,000 rooms at the Rio, Treasure Island, Luxor, and MGM hotels. He traveled multiple times over the years to repair furniture in the Bellagio, Caesar’s Palace, Flamingo, and Mandalay Bay. Installation foremen would advise the purchasing agents to use Kimball because they knew that Glenn could be counted on to take care of all the details.

He was a proud member of the Dubois community, serving on the Dubois Fire Department, Dubois Water Utilities, Dubois Community Club, and Little League Baseball. He was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Parish. He and his wife were foster parents for many years.

Glenn was an avid fan of NASCAR and stock car racing and wrestling. His greatest pride was his family, whom he showered with love and support. His commitment went beyond GOOD as he was a GREAT son, father, grandfather, friend, neighbor, co-worker, and employee. He never knew a stranger and made everyone in his presence feel welcomed and valued with his unforgettable smile and personality. We were all blessed to have him in our lives. Heaven gained a great man!

Glenn is survived by his children, Glenda (Eddie) Reckelhoff of St. Anthony, Dee Ann Hall of Dubois, Tony (Jill) Collon of Jasper and Tim Collon of Jasper; nine grandchildren, Brandon Hall, Brady Hall, Kelsey (Quintin) Merkel, Keenan (Kirsten) Prechtel, Kamon (Hailei) Prechtel, Luke Collon (Skylar Kemp), Trey Collon, Noah Collon, and Will Collon; and six great grandchildren, Shae and Keely Merkel, and Von, Jett, Dean, and Arlo Prechtel.

He is also survived by companion and former high school sweetheart, Jeanie Vanderhoof, whom Glenn reconnected with after the death of his wife. She was the love of his life in his final years.

He was preceded in death by his mother Esther Brenner, stepfather Hubert Brenner and grandson Bo Hall, son-in-law Ernie Prechtel Jr. and John Fuhs.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Glenn J. Collon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2024, in St. Isidore Parish – St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or to the Dubois Fire Department.

