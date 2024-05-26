Richard L. Berg, age 79, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away at 1:14 a.m., on Friday, May 24, 2024, at his residence.

He was born April 26, 1945, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Allen “Dutch” and Doris “Kathleen” (Shafer) Berg; and married Carol Jean Striegel on March 30, 1968, in Schnellville, Indiana. Richard worked as a union carpenter and retired in 1999 after 32 years of service with Carpenters Local #758. He was a member of the Birdseye and Schnellville Conservation Clubs; served in the Indiana Army National Guard; and enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Jean Berg of Birdseye, Ind.; three children, Keith (Paula) Berg of Fillmore, Ind., Doug (Tammy) Berg of Coatesville, Ind. and Heather Berg (Brian Cunningham) of Martinsville, Ind.; one sister, Brenda (Ralph) Knies of Birdseye, Ind.; five grandchildren, Jake, Madison, Zach, Dawson and Hunter; and one great-granddaughter, Hattie.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Birdseye Cemetery in Birdseye, Indiana. Reverend Albert Madden will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 28th. A prayer vigil, led by Fr. Jose Thomas, will be held at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to The Birdseye Cemetery or Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department.

The family wishes to thank Heart-to-Heart Hospice, Deaconess Home Health (Memorial Home Health), and Dr. Gary Riddle for their compassionate care and professionalism; along with a special thanks to Dr. D’Mello and the staff at DaVita Jasper Dialysis Center. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com