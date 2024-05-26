Ray Springston, 76, of Holland, passed away Monday, May 20th, 2024, at Jasper Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.

He was born in Dale to Glenn and Doris Springston on June 19th, 1947. Ray graduated from Dale High School. He retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service. Ray was an avid fan of IU Basketball, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Indianapolis Colts. He loved to fish and spend time with his wife of 18 years, Cheryl, their grandkids, and beloved dog Hoosier.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Kelly.

Ray is survived by his wife Cheryl. His sister Linda Roth (Larry), and brother Brian Springston; his children, Amber Jarvis (Daniel), Courtney Werne (Neil), Jessica Davis (Dylan), and Scott Wandel (Silvie). Grandchildren, Hailee, Kaleb, Anna, Lennox, Justin, and Jacob. Nephews Todd Issac and RC Kieser and Niece Libby Springston.

There is a Graveside Service planned for 10 AM CST, Friday, May 31st, 2024, at the Dale Cemetery.

Fuller Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.