Mary C. Burger, age 92, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 2:52 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Mary was born in Jasper, Indiana, on February 22, 1932, to Frank and Augusta (Habig) Loepker. She married Edwin Burger on November 19, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper. He preceded her in death on March 25, 1987.

She was a 1950 high school graduate of the Marian Heights Academy in Ferdinand, Indiana.

She had worked for the telephone company for 10 years and then was a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, the St. Ann’s Society, Jasper D of I, Oblates of St. Benedict, the Women of the Moose, and the Singing Seniors. Mary did a lot of volunteer work at Northwood Retirement Community.

Mary enjoyed bowling, playing BINGO, Stamping, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are three children, Mary Rose (Cecil) Jones, Washington, IN, Michael (Mary) Burger, Indianapolis, IN, and Mark Burger, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Cecil Jones Jr., Eric, Megan, and Rachel Burger, three great-grandchildren, one brother George Loepker, Jasper, IN, one sister-in-law, Sue Loepker, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are one grandson, Andrew Jones, and two brothers, Robert (Cleta) and Bernard Loepker, and one sister-in-law, George’s wife, Virginia Loepker.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary C. Burger will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

