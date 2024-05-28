Ray Dean Sattler, age 67, of Holland, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born March 21, 1957, in Huntingburg, to Kenneth and Alice (Hildebrand) Sattler; and married Donna Sue Meyer on March 21, 1981. Ray retired from Alcoa Aluminum in 2023. He was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church; and was a Boy Scout leader for Troop #187. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Sue Sattler; and one brother, Lonnie Sattler.

He is survived by three children, Amanda Rae (Brian) Bauer of Huntingburg, Leigh Ann (Rubin) Nieto of Louisville, and Adam Raymond (Laci) Sattler of Louisville; three siblings, Sandra Rodenhouse of Holland, Selene (Alan) Kirves of Huntingburg and Betty Sattler of Holland; and by four grandchildren, Olivia, Amelia, Bennett and Eleanor.

Funeral services for Ray Dean Sattler will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Zoar United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Zoar Cemetery. Pastor Jim Higdon will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, May 31st, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg; and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com