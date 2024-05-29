Jasper Community Arts is set to host multiple summer arts workshops at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

Some of the class types include two new oil painting workshops, as well as new acrylic, watercolor, and gouache workshops; card-making, zentangles, and music theory. Their ceramics and clay workshops will include hand-building and wheel-throwing for all ages and skill levels.

Other new offerings include a special paper-chaining workshop for developmentally disabled adults and My First Monet for children ages 5-7. A new gallery and art-making experience, called Peek-A-View Thursday, will take place on June 6th and July 11th and is for children ages 4-6 and their grown-ups.

Registration is open for these workshops. For more information or to register, visit jasperarts.org/workshops, or call 812-482-3070.