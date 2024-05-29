The Optimist Club of Jasper has announced Detective Sergeant Greg Brescher as the recipient of their Outstanding Law Enforcement Award. Detective Sergeant Brescher has dedicated many years to the Jasper Police Department, beginning as a dispatcher and auxiliary officer from 2008 to 2013, before serving as a patrolman from 2013 to 2018. In 2018, he transitioned to the Detective division.

Beyond his patrol duties, Brescher is also a certified car seat technician, CVSA examiner, Bike Patrol officer, Field Training Officer, and ILEA Honor graduate. He is additionally a member of the Honor Guard.

For more information about the Outstanding Law Enforcement Award, visit the Optimist Club of Jasper’s website.