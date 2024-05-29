Latest News

18 WJTS Newscast for May 29th, 2024 Optimist Club of Jasper Honors Detective Sergeant Greg Brescher with Outstanding Law Enforcement Award Multiple Summer Arts Workshops Announced by Jasper Community Arts Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Hosts “Friday Community Health Screening” on June 28 Tell City Farmers Market Opening This Saturday

The Optimist Club of Jasper has announced Detective Sergeant Greg Brescher as the recipient of their Outstanding Law Enforcement Award. Detective Sergeant Brescher has dedicated many years to the Jasper Police Department, beginning as a dispatcher and auxiliary officer from 2008 to 2013, before serving as a patrolman from 2013 to 2018. In 2018, he transitioned to the Detective division.

Beyond his patrol duties, Brescher is also a certified car seat technician, CVSA examiner, Bike Patrol officer, Field Training Officer, and ILEA Honor graduate. He is additionally a member of the Honor Guard.

For more information about the Outstanding Law Enforcement Award, visit the Optimist Club of Jasper’s website.

